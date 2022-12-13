EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old Socorro, Texas, man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in East El Paso early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Police say Omar Tarango was driving east on Loop 375 and exited at Vista Del Sol. Once on Joe Battle, police say Tarango lost control of his vehicle, drove over a curb and hit a metal pole, causing the car to roll. Tarango was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said Tarango was declared brain dead the following day. Police say speed and not wearing a seatbelt contributed to the crash.

This is the city of El Paso’s 69th traffic fatality, compared to 70 at the next time next year.