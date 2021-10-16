Police searching for suspect in East El Paso stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in far East El Paso on Friday night.

According to officials the stabbing happened near the 1500 block of Joe Battle. When police arrived
the found a 37-year-old victim in the parking lot of a shopping center. The victim was was taken to Del Sol Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

No further details have been released. Police are asking for anyone with information to call crime stoppers at 915-566-8477

