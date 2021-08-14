Police searching for suspect in Central El Paso bar stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Police are searching for a man they say stabbed a woman and a bouncer at a Central El Paso bar on July 8.

According to the El Paso Police Department, it happened around 1:44 a.m. when a fight started at the Headquarters Tap House Bar at 2910 Tularosa Avenue.

Police say a woman who was not involved in the fight was stabbed in the leg and a bouncer trying to break up the fight was stabbed in the arm.

The suspect fled the bar and was last seen running north on Piedras along with another man who police are also searching for, to question him about the stabbing.

The suspect is described as possibly being middle eastern with a beard and ponytail and was wearing a black shirt with a white logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at; www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.