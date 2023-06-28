EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual that has been involved in a “criminal mischief case,” according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

On Sunday, June 25, the pictured female went to a home on the 5000 block of Andres at around 3 a.m., “looking for another female that does not have any connection to the residence,” according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

After not being able to make contact, the subject allegedly smashed the window of the homeowner’s car and caused body damage.

Crime Stoppers say this is a case of “mistaken identity.”

Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 915-566-8477(TIPS) You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.