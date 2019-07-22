Police search for missing woman with serious medical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police need your help finding a missing woman who suffers from a serious medical condition.

According to a news release, Angelica Vega, 48, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say Vega left her home without her phone or other important belongings, including her daily medications.

According to the release, the woman was last seen wearing floral pajamas.

She reportedly drove away in a four-door maroon Jeep Cherokee with Texas license plate HTW-0495.

Anyone with information on Vega’s location is asked to call police immediately at (915) 832-4400.