Police search for missing man with dementia, other illnesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police need your help finding a missing man who they say may be in danger.

According to a news release, Roland Sanchez, 61, was last seen Saturday morning at an East El Paso assisted living facility located at 11112 Starboard.

Police say he suffers from dementia and other illnesses, leaving him unable to care for himself.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants with a silver stripe, and Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.