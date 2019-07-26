Police search for missing man who suffers from mental disabilities, seizures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police need your help finding a missing man who suffers from mental disabilities and seizures.

Officials say Mario “Bogie” Frias, 35, walked away from his home located on the 6800 block of Bellrose on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Police describe Frias as 5’9″ and 240 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and missing front teeth. He also walks with a limp and wears glasses.

According to a news release, he may possibly be wearing a black and red striped shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Frias’ location is asked to call 911 immediately.