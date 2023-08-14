EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Horizon City Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a missing Horizon woman.

The Police Department says Alicia Melendez was last seen at her residence close to Horizon Boulevard and Kenazo Avenue between 10:30 a.m. through 11 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 14.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, brown shoes and a gray shirt that says “This shirt saves lives.”

Anyone who might have information on Melendez is asked to call the Horizon City Police Department at (915) 852-1047.