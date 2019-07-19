Police search for missing El Paso woman who may be in danger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police need your help finding a missing East El Paso woman who “could be in danger.”

According to investigators, Erika Andrea Gaytan, 29, was last seen on Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

Officials describe Gaytan as 5’4″ and 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, shoulder-length hair, and a piercing on her bottom lip.

She was last seen wearing a white dress, as pictured above.

Anyone with information on Gaytan’s location is asked to call police immediately at 915-832-4400.