UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman Rosalie Parra has been found, according to Las Cruces Police.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old Las Cruces woman who was last seen at around 1 p.m. Friday, July 21.

Police say Rosalie Parra, 68, was last seen near the Walgreens Pharmacy at 3100 N. Main St. in Las Cruces.

Parra is 4-foot-7, weighs 110 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, dark green pants and gold-framed eyeglasses. She also uses a walker.

Police say Parra was last known to be on foot.

Police add that because of medical concerns and high temperatures, Parra could be in danger if not located soon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 68-year-old Rosalie Parra is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795.

Anyone who comes in direct contact with Parra should dial 911.