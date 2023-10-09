EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly choked and robbed a woman early Saturday morning, Sept. 9 near a strip club in East El Paso.

El Paso Police responded to the 11400 block of Chito Samaniego that Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. to an assault in progress. The area is near Buck’s Cabaret which is located on 11701 Gateway West.

Photos of alleged suspect. Photo courtesy of Crime Stopper’s of El Paso.

Police say the victim was choked by the suspect, and he robbed her of a cell phone, cash, keys, and a backpack near the club. The suspect then fled in a dark colored Dodge Durango.

Dodge Durango the suspect allegedly fled in. Photo courtesy of Crime Stopper’s of El Paso.

Investigators learned the suspect had earlier been at the Bucks Cabaret. Security footage taken from the club captured images of the suspect, according to police.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his 20s, 6-feet tall, weighing 230 pounds and goes by the name of Albert.

Anyone with any information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.