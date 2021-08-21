Police search for man accused of stealing ATM from East El Paso business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the community’s help to catch a thief who stole an entire ATM from a local business. The incident was caught on camera.

According to police, it happened on August 9, 2021 around 3:39 a.m.

Investigators said the man seen in surveillance footage used a rock to break a window at the Reyna de Corazones Sweepstakes that’s located at 1188 North Yarbrough. Once incident, the suspect was caught on camera taking an ATM from the business.

Police said the suspect is white or Hispanic and was wearing a light colored t-shirt.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at; www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

