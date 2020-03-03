Police schedule checkpoint, saturation patrols for the month of March

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police will be conducting at least one sobriety checkpoint and three saturation patrols during the month of March.

These checkpoints and saturation patrols are intended to reduce and eliminate the number of motorists who drive while intoxicated, according to a release.

Officers will be on the lookout for other traffic safety violations such as drivers using cell phones, and those who fail to properly utilize seatbelts and child safety seats.

Las Cruces Police encourage those who plan on consuming alcoholic beverages to use a designated driver for transportation needs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Become a Certified Weather Watcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Become a Certified Weather Watcher"

Super Tuesday ballot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday ballot"

Jason Donald and the return of baseball to the 2020 Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason Donald and the return of baseball to the 2020 Summer Olympics"

Spencer Kimball talks about the Emerson College/Nexstar fracking ban poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spencer Kimball talks about the Emerson College/Nexstar fracking ban poll"

CASFV names new Executive Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "CASFV names new Executive Director"
More Local