Police schedule checkpoint, saturation patrols for the month of March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police will be conducting at least one sobriety checkpoint and three saturation patrols during the month of March.

These checkpoints and saturation patrols are intended to reduce and eliminate the number of motorists who drive while intoxicated, according to a release.

Officers will be on the lookout for other traffic safety violations such as drivers using cell phones, and those who fail to properly utilize seatbelts and child safety seats.

Las Cruces Police encourage those who plan on consuming alcoholic beverages to use a designated driver for transportation needs.