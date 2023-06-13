EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After a shooting and a stabbing along the same block in the past two weeks, the El Paso Police Department says they’re seeing an increase in crime in a South-Central El Paso neighborhood.

“Over the recent months, whether stabbings, shootings… So there is a slight increase in what was normally accustomed to in that area,” said Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department.

On Monday night, June 11, one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Myrtle and Noble Street.

Back on June 2, two people were sent to the hospital after a stabbing, also on the 1200 block of Myrtle Avenue.

Police say in the stabbing on June 2 that two people had minor injuries and the victims declined to press charges. However, the suspect was taken in on an outstanding criminal trespass warrant but will not be charged in the stabbing, according to police.

Back in February, there was a stabbing that left an 18-year-old dead that occurred at the 100 block of Noble.

According to the El Paso Police Department in the February stabbing, 18-year-old Jadon Robinson was taken to the emergency room, suffering from multiple stab wounds and died from his injuries.

Crimes Against Persons then responded to lead the investigation and determined there was a disagreement between Robinson and a homeless man in the area of Magoffin and Noble.

All these incidents happened near the Opportunity Center for the Homeless located on Myrtle Avenue.

The deputy director of the homeless shelter spoke about the crime in the area.

“The individuals involved tend to be those that tend to prey on the most vulnerable within our community, which is the homeless and whether that be drugs or other related items. And so it’s always been a concern for us. We are appreciative of the work that the El Paso Police Department has done. We’d like to see that stepped up a notch or two,” said John Martin, the deputy director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

Martin says the stabbing back on June 2, and the shooting on June 12 did not involve residents of the homeless shelter but he was unsure about the stabbing in February.

The owner of a flauta shop on the corner of Noble and Myrtle keeps her door locked, saying some customers have concerns.

“Sometimes the clients come in scared. They have insecurity or sometimes they don’t want to get out of their car and we have to take the product to their vehicle,” said Claudia Gordian, the owner of the Flauta shop.

Gordian said she has purchased cameras but hasn’t put them up.

“In fact, we have a camera and we don’t have it outside pointing over there because we’re afraid they’re (the people outside) going to notice. In fact, officers have told us to put cameras in the exterior but we’re afraid to put them outside because of them,” Gordian.

So instead, she said she keeps the door to the business locked.

“I always have the door locked for the same reason because sometimes they just come in and to have greater control. That’s why we have the doorbell,” Gordian said.

The El Paso Police Department says they are monitoring the area.

“Patrol is definitely monitoring the area. The thing is that, it’s very difficult to be everywhere at the same time so they’re doing their best with the resources they have,” Gomez said.