EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are saying a shooting in West El Paso is now a homicide.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 15 along the 5200 block of North Mesa.

Police confirm that 21-year-old Rosario Gonzalez was shot and killed during the incident.

When officers responded to the El Jaguar Restaurant and Bar, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg who was taken to a local hospital.

The investigators learned that two other victims were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles.

Gonzalez was one of other victims who was transported by private vehicle and she later died at the hospital.

The other two victims were 17-year-old and 18-year-old men.

Police say investigators were able to determine that an argument between bar patrons led to a fight in the parking lot.

The El Paso Police Department are actively investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

You can call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 to remain anonymous.