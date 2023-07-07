UPDATE: Eight people were taken to a local hospital after shots fired call in El Paso’s Upper Valley. The conditions of the transports are unknown, according to El Paso Police.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shots fired call Friday, July 7 in El Paso’s Upper Valley, according to El Paso Police Department.

Police say the call came in at 8:23 p.m. at the 4500 block of Swan. That’s in the neighborhood between Doniphan and River Bend Road.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

KTSM is working to update this developing story.