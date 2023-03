Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are responding to a call of a stabbing at the 11701 block of Gateway West in East El Paso.

According to officials, the call came in at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday. One person has been transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No further information has been reported. KTSM 9 News is working to get more information.