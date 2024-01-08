EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they have responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso on Monday afternoon, Jan. 8.

The crash happened along the 5000 block of Tetons at Mount Whitney. Police sent out an alert to local media at about 4:30 p.m. but did not say when the crash happened.

They did not say if anyone was injured, but they did say that Special Traffic Investigations has responded to the scene. STI is responsible for looking into serious or fatal crashes.

A spokesman for the Fire Department, however, said one person was transported with serious injuries (Code 3).

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.