Police release photo of El Paso officer charged in shooting outside The Tap Bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department on Monday released the arrest photo of the officer charged in a shooting outside of The Tap Bar in downtown El Paso earlier this year.

Officer Anthony Greer, 34, is shown with a grown-out beard, wearing a green shirt in the photo provided by EPPD.

Greer was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault for the shooting of Eduardo Reyes, 33, back in January. According to investigators, officers had responded to the bar following reports of an assault.

Investigators from EPPD’S Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Texas Rangers determined Reyes posed no threat of “serious bodily injury or death to the officer” and that Greer’s use of deadly force was deemed unreasonable.

Greer’s bond was set at $50,000. He has been relieved of duty pending further investigation, the department said.

Reyes was also taken into custody last week after being released from University Medical Center on two counts of aggravated assault for the incident that allegedly took place before officers arrived.

