Police release information on 10 victims of deadly crash on Paisano, several were teenagers

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Police have released details on the seven people who died in a Thursday morning crash while fleeing from the Border Patrol.​

Four males and three females died near the intersection of San Antonio Street and West Paisano; another three males, ages 16, 18 and 25 were injured, El Paso Police said in a news release.

​EPPD only identified two of the survivors by name: Omar Garcia Hernandez, 18 of Juarez, Mexico, and Wilmur Gomez, 25, of Guatemala. The family of one of the deceased identified him as Jorge Acosta, 19, of El Paso.​

Here is the information on the victims who died. None of their names were released:

An 18-year-old man from El Paso (driver)

Mexican national man

Woman with no other information

El Paso woman

El Paso man

El Paso woman

Woman with no other information

The three victims who were taken to area hospitals with injures include:

16-year-old man from Juarez

Omar Garcia Hernandez, 18, from Juarez

Wilmur Gomez, 25, from Guatemala

The vehicle allegedly was fleeing from Border Patrol when the crash happened.

Border agents “attempted to stop the vehicle, and the vehicle didn’t want to stop. That’s basically it,” Border Patrol spokesman Agent Mario Escalante said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement Thursday morning, saying the vehicle fled when agents assigned to the Santa Teresa and El Paso stations attempted to stop it.

“At this time, the U.S. Border Patrol is cooperating with the active investigation, which is being led by the El Paso Police Department. The incident is also under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility,” the statement said.

Border agents immediately notified the El Paso Police Department when the vehicle crashed into a semi-trailer container parked behind a tire shop.

On Thursday, the mother of one of the teens killed in the crash told KTSM The mother of one of the persons killed in the early Thursday morning crash near Downtown El Paso is looking for answers.

Adriana Acosta said she didn’t know where her son Jorge Acosta, 19, was coming from and doesn’t understand why Border Patrol was chasing the car.

“(Police) are not saying anything about the Border Patrol,” Acosta said. “If they could have prevented this, if they could have done a better way of stopping them.”

Acosta said her son, Jorge, leaves behind his 1-year-old son, Jayden. “He became a young dad at a very young age,” she said. “He was a very responsible father for his age.”

Acosta and her family have started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses for Jorge Acosta. The site had raised $1,760 as of Friday afternoon.