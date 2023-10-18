EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police sent out an alert to media at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, stating they were responding to an “unknown problem” on Loop 375 at Iron Medics.

According to TxDOT, all lanes on Loop 375 North and South at Iron Medics are closed due to police activity. Clearing time is until further notice.

Traffic on Loop 375 North must exit at Montana Exit 35. Traffic on Loop 375 South must exit at Spur 601 Exit 30. Major backup is being reported.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

No further information has been released. We’re working on gathering more information on this incident.