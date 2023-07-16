EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle early Sunday morning, July 16 in South-Central El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Police say officers responded to the incident at 12:33 a.m. at E. Paisano Dr. and Montana in South-Central El Paso.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries the Special Traffic Investigations Unit was requested and has responded to the scene, according to police.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.