EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 25-year-old man was killed when he hit a guardrail on his motorcycle in West El Paso early Thursday morning, April 20.
The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. along the 800 block of N. Resler.
Police say James Rubalcaba was riding a Honda motorcycle when he struck a guardrail and “became dislodged from the motorcycle.”
He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police say failure to control his speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The investigation continues. This is the 20th traffic fatality in El Paso this year, compared to 23 at the same time last year.