James Rubalcaba, 25, was killed when his motorcycle hit a guardrail early Thursday, April 20, along the 800 block of North Resler.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 25-year-old man was killed when he hit a guardrail on his motorcycle in West El Paso early Thursday morning, April 20.

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. along the 800 block of N. Resler.

Photos by Kim Madrigal

Police say James Rubalcaba was riding a Honda motorcycle when he struck a guardrail and “became dislodged from the motorcycle.”

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say failure to control his speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation continues. This is the 20th traffic fatality in El Paso this year, compared to 23 at the same time last year.