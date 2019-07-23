Police: Missing man has high blood pressure, onset of Alzheimer’s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police need your help finding a missing man who suffers from high blood pressure and the beginnings of Alzheimer’s Disease.

According to a police bulletin, Pedro Saenz-Sosa, 73, left a home located at 3233 Wayside to go for a walk at about 7 a.m.

Police say Sosa typically returns from his walks after about an hour, but still hasn’t come back home.

According to officials, the man was visiting family members at the above address and may not be familiar with his surroundings.

Investigators say Sosa requires daily medication for his conditions.

Sosa is described as 5’4 and 140 pounds with gray hair, green eyes, a white mustache, and prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue New England Patriots T-shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Sosa’s location is asked to immediately call 911or police at 915-832-4400.