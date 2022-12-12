EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was arrested after a domestic disturbance and standoff with police on Friday night in Northeast El Paso fired his weapon inside the home and later fired at officers, El Paso police said.

After standoff that lasted more than seven hours, police arrested 31-year-old Karl Dean Lyons and charged him with aggravated assault against a public servant. A bond of $500,000 was issued. Police say further charges are pending.

Police were originally called out at about 2:45 p.m. Friday to the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty on a family violence call. Officers were told the man inside the residence had a gun and had fired the weapon already.

While officers were at the scene, Lyons discharged the weapon. Crisis Management, SWAT and others responded. At one point, police said Lyons exited the residence and fired his weapon at officers which struck a vehicle that was occupied by police.

Lyons then retreated back into his home and barricaded himself inside. Eventually, he was taken into custody and placed under arrest.