Police: Man steals identity to buy iPhones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who stole someone else’s identity in order to get two iPhones and Verizon phone service is being sought by Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

The suspect walked into Sam’s Club located at 11360 Pellicano on Tuesday, July 2 and 7:06 p.m. While in the store, he used a temporary Texas ID card and social security number to secure Verizon service and two new phones.

Security cameras at the store captured the suspect as he walked around the Sam’s Club.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, in his 20’s, with short dark hair, thin, light complexion, uses a trimmed beard and has a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.