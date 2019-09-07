elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Police: Man steals identity to buy iPhones

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who stole someone else’s identity in order to get two iPhones and Verizon phone service is being sought by Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

The suspect walked into Sam’s Club located at 11360 Pellicano on Tuesday, July 2 and 7:06 p.m. While in the store, he used a temporary Texas ID card and social security number to secure Verizon service and two new phones.

Security cameras at the store captured the suspect as he walked around the Sam’s Club.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, in his 20’s, with short dark hair, thin, light complexion, uses a trimmed beard and has a tattoo on his right upper arm. 

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS).  Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime