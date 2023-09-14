EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old El Paso man was shot and killed on Labor Day after a verbal argument escalated at the Crossroad Valley Apartments in El Paso’s Upper Valley.

Police say Charles Edward Marin, 21, was staying at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment located at 260 McClintock when they began to have a verbal altercation at around midnight.

Police say during the argument, the ex-girlfriend asked Marin to leave her residence. The woman then went to a man’s residence to seek shelter, according to police.

Police say Marin then engaged in a physical struggle outside of the apartment with the 27-year-old man.

When Marin tried to force his way into the apartment, the man shot Marin and then quickly provided first aid, according to police.

Officers then arrived and found both of the men outside between two apartment buildings.

Police say Marin was on the ground with a gunshot wound, while the other man was providing first aid.

Police say Marin was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called to handle the investigation.

Police say no charges are being presented and the case will be presented to the El Paso District Attorney’s Office for review.