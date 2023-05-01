El Paso Police say a “suspicious death” along 5900 Ameen is the City of El Paso’s fifth murder.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling the city’s fifth murder of the year.

Police originally responded to the 5900 block of Ameen in Northeast El Paso on Saturday morning, April 29.

Police now say a gunshot victim, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Antonio Mergil, was located inside of a car that struck a tree. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from injuries.

Police originally called the death “suspicious.”

Crimes Against Persons is continuing to investigate and is asking for help from the public on any information leading up Mergil’s death.

If anyone has information, they may call the non-emergency line at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566- 8477 (TIPS) to stay anonymous.