EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 31-year-old man from El Paso was struck and killed Saturday night after trying to cross I-10 from south to north, according to El Paso Police.

Police say Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 11:16 p.m. in reference to a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on I-10 West at Yarbrough.

A 22-year-old man who was driving a Ford Explorer was unable to avoid striking the 31-year-old man as he attempted to cross I-10.

A 63-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl were all passengers in the Ford Explorer at the time of the incident.

Police say the main contributing factor of this incident was the pedestrian being in the roadway.

Police continue to investigate this incident.