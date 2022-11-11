EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old El Paso man was ejected from his vehicle, suffered head trauma and later died at the hospital, El Paso police said.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 along the Downtown exit from Interstate 10 West. KTSM previously reported the crash when it initially happened.

Police say Fernie Anthony Favela was driving along I-10 west when he exited at Downtown El Paso at a “high rate of speed.”

Favela hit a curb in the roadway, lost control of his vehicle and then hit a guardrail, causing his vehicle to spin, police say.

Favela, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and taken to a local hospital and was initially listed in critical condition. The next day, the Medical Examiner’s Office was notified that Favela did not have brain activity.

His passenger, 17-year-old Devine Diaz, was wearing her seatbelt and suffered what were called minor injuries.

Favela is the 63rd traffic fatality in El Paso compared to 58 at the same time last year.