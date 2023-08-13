EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man has been arrested following a disturbance outside of a Cincinnati Entertainment District bar this weekend, El Paso Police reported Sunday night, Aug. 13.

Andres Gabriel Lodoza, 22, was arrested and is being held on outstanding traffic warrants, police said.

A little after 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, El Paso Police were given “crucial information” from agents with the FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, who were working an operation. Police were told about a man carrying a rifle approaching a large crowd at the Champagne Villain Bar, 230 Cincinnati Ave.

Officers from the El Paso Police Department, FBI agents and Army “special agents” immediately responded, according to a news release sent out by El Paso Police.

The subject, identified as Andres Lodoza, was observed parking his vehicle on Cincinnati Ave. Officers witnessed Lodoza load the rifle and begin to approach the crowded area outside the

bar. According to police, officers “swiftly instructed Lodoza to drop the weapon, recognizing the potential threat to public safety.”

Lodoza complied with the officers’ orders and was promptly detained, police say.



Following the arrest, officers learned that Lodoza had been involved in an altercation

inside the Champagne Villain Bar. Lodoza told police that an unidentified man had

threatened him, claiming gang affiliations. In response, Lodoza retrieved his rifle, citing his military background, and intended to intimidate the unidentified male, according to a news release sent out by police.

FBI agents told police that they witnessed Lodoza cause a disturbance at the bar and then get his rifle from a vehicle, according to police.

The agents followed Lodoza, and they observed him retrieve the rifle and walk toward the

bar.

Upon witnessing these actions, FBI agents promptly requested police assistance and

continued to monitor Lodoza until his arrest, police said.

Lodoza was taken before a judge who found no probable cause for the charge of making a terroristic threat, according to El Paso Police.

Instead, Lodoza was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on outstanding traffic warrants, police said.

“The El Paso Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety

and well-being of our community. We continue to act promptly and decisively in

response to any threats to public safety. We appreciate the cooperation and support

of the community and our law enforcement partners in these efforts,” police stated in their news release.