Police investigate what they initially thought was a domestic assault along Scott Simpson Drive in East El Paso on Friday, July 14.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the choking death of another man Friday night, July 14, in East El Paso.

Police said they have arrested Julian Jesus Balderrama. He has been charged with murder in the death of 57-year-old Hilarion Mongloro Trejo.

Officers originally responded to what was called a “domestic assault in progress” along the 11600 block of Scott Simpson at about 8 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found Trejo dead at the scene.

At the same time, an officer saw the suspect driving by the home in a vehicle that had been described by witnesses.

The officer immediately ran to his patrol unit and a brief pursuit happened.

The suspect, Balderrama, was stopped at the 11800 block of Pellicano Drive and taken into custody.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit and investigators with the Criminalistics Section responded to the scene.

Police say they learned that Balderrama had assaulted Trejo and choked him. Trejo died at the scene.

Police say the incident is not “domestic related” and there is not relation between Balderrama and the victim.

Police say they are still unclear as to what led up to the assault and that remains under investigation.

Police say they are not releasing Balderrama’s booking photo at this time because public disclosure would interfere with the investigation.

His booking photo will be released at a later time when the investigation allows, police said.



