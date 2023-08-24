EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 36-year-old man from Odessa, Texas, was recently arrested and charged with his second DWI after causing a hit-and-run crash in Socorro this past Sunday, Aug. 20, according to El Paso Police.

Police say Javier Melendez Jr., 36, fled the scene of the crash in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and was found soon after near the site of the incident.

At around 1:30 a.m. that Sunday, a police officer was driving on the 11800 block of Gateway West when he saw a crash that involved a rolled-over vehicle, according to police.

Police say the officer observed a 2019 white Nissan Titan had rolled over, caught on fire and the driver was still trapped inside.

Witnesses near the area attempted to help the driver out of the vehicle. Witnesses also provided information on the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that reportedly caused the crash and fled the scene, according to police.

Police say the officer then relayed a description of the pickup truck, and nearby officers located the truck and Melendez Jr. at the 11700 block of Miriam.

During the investigation, officers determined that Melendez showed signs of intoxication, possessed the keys for the vehicle, and had “defecated himself,” according to police.

Melendez was charged with driving while intoxicated 2nd and was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $25,000 bond.