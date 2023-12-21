EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 92-year-old man.

Ramon Martinez was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Police say he left his home along Mango Road in the Lower Valley driving a tan/beige Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas plates FZT1127.

Photos courtesy of El Paso Police

Martinez said he was going to Walmart and has not returned, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black and maroon striped shirt.

Police say Martinez suffers from memory loss but has not been diagnosed with any mental issues.

The photo with the brown background was provided by his wife, while the one with the blue background is his current drivers license image.

Martinez has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

If you encounter him, police ask you to check on his welfare and help him return to his home.

You can call police at (915) 212-4040.