Images of church vandalism suspect and the vehicle he drove to get away.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso wants the public’s help in finding a man who vandalized an East Side church.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Stephen’s at 1700 George Dieter. A man approached the glass doors of the church and began to engrave letter markings or graffiti on the doors, damaging the glass.

The estimated damage was $3,000. The suspect was caught on security cameras. He appears to be a white male with a light complexion in his late 20s to early 30s and has visible tattoos on his left arm and both legs.

The man was wearing a baseball cap, a red T-shirt and dark-colored shorts. The man fled in a 1998 t0 2006 light-colored Lincoln Navigator.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store