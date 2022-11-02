EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a road rage incident Tuesday, Nov. 1, saying the suspect is a danger to the public.

The victim was driving along the 3200 block of Doniphan in West El Paso in a construction zone that limits traffic into one lane. The driver was being tail-gated by a late model Ford Mustang, believed to be black in color.

Backed-up traffic forced the victim to brake and at that time, the driver of the Mustang fired one shot at the victim’s vehicle.

The round went through the trunk and embedded into the rear passenger seat where the victim’s 8-year-old son was seated.

Fortunately, the round did not penetrate the seat and the child was not harmed, police said.

If you find yourself in a potential road rage incident, drivers should, as soon as they can safely do so, disengage by creating a distance away from the other driver.

If followed, drive to a parking lot where there are other people and call 911.

Police are looking for a late model ford Mustang, black, dark-tinted windows, black rims, possibly with unknown Texas plates. The top portion of the windshield may have a bullet hole.

Anyone with information involving the vehicle or driver is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477).