EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department issued a Local Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Police say Ernestina Ramirez Torres, 83, was last heard from at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Torres is described as an Hispanic female, 5-foot-1 in height and weighing approximately 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a green glitter blouse, tan sandals and she was also carrying a purse.

Police say it is believed that Torres may have traveled to Juarez.

Additionally, Torres requires medications for a medical condition.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Police Communications at (915) 832-4400 or 9-1-1.