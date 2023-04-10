EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating the circumstances behind a video circulating on social media where officers are shown using force in a confrontation between police and several other people.

The video shows officers trying to detain several people at the Sandoval Apartments, 5353 Ridge, on Sunday, April 9.

KTSM obtained video of the incident, through a source who wanted to remain anonymous.

Police officials say they aware of the video and are investigating the incident.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to police for more information. We will update this story when we learn more.