EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police continue to investigate a homicide in Northeast El Paso that happened Friday, Nov. 11.

The incident also included a shooting victim whom police say is not cooperating.

Last Friday, police were called out to the 8600 block of Robert Dr.

There, they found a 52-year-old dead man inside a home.

Officers requested the assistance of Crimes Against Persons detectives. During the investigation, a second male victim of the shooting was found at a residence along Kenneth Street. That man has not been cooperating with police, however.

The El Paso Police Department is asking the community for help. If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call (915) 832-4400 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.

