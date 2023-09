Police are investigating a homicide along the 9100 block of Kernal in the Lower Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating what they are calling a homicide in the Lower Valley, according to an alert sent out to media.

Crimes Against Persons is at the scene at 9133 Kernal in the neighborhood around Blackie Chesher Park.

Photos by Ruben Espinoza/KTSM

Details are limited at this time, but we will update this story when we learn more.