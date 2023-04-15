EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating a fight with weapons that broke out in East El Paso Friday night, April 14.

A call came in about 9 p.m. about a fight in progress involving weapons, a police spokesman said Saturday morning in an email. The incident happened along the 3000 block of McRae.

Patrol units handled the incident, according to the spokesman.

No information was released about what led up to the fight or how many people were involved.

No further information is available at this time, but we are working to learn more.