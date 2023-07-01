EL PASO (KTSM) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in far East El Paso that happened early Saturday morning, July 1.

The crash happened at Joe Battle Boulevard South and Bob Hope. That is near the Socorro Activities Center. The call came in at 4:18 a.m. Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene.

Texas Department of Transportation reports that Joe Battle Boulevard South is closed at Pellicano because of the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No other information was initially available, but KTSM is working to learn more and will update this story when we do.