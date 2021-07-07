Police investigating body found in van near East El Paso Home Depot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a body was found inside of a vehicle at a local Home Depot.



While it’s unclear what happened, authorities say they are investigating the discovery.

Law enforcement responded to a distress call at the Home Depot located on Joe Battle and Montwood Wednesday afternoon.



Officers say they found a body inside of a van and established a crime scene boundary around it.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



