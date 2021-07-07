Police investigating body found in van near East El Paso Home Depot

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Johnny Munoz/KTSM 9 News

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a body was found inside of a vehicle at a local Home Depot.

While it’s unclear what happened, authorities say they are investigating the discovery.

Law enforcement responded to a distress call at the Home Depot located on Joe Battle and Montwood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they found a body inside of a van and established a crime scene boundary around it.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Water Tips: Summer Monsoon, adjust your irrigation system

Texas Storm Volleyball

Mosquito and bugs protection tips

Car insurance prices increase

El Paso Zoo raising barrier around monkeys

El Paso COVID-19 data -- 7.6.21

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link