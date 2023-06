EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is in custody after El Paso Police responded to “an aggravated assault in progress” call in East El Paso.

The initial call came in at about 3:15 p.m. for an incident along the 12100 block of Royal Woods. Police announced they had someone in custody shortly before 7 p.m.

No other information has been released, including if there were any injured people during the incident or what led up to it.