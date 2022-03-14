EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting that took place overnight on the 9100 block of Kernel in the Lower Valley.

A police alert regarding the incident stated that one man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to a call from dispatch, that man is in his 20s and was not responsive when he was found.

Details are limited at this time since it is an ongoing investigation.

