EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police and Sunland Park Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 26-year-old man, according to a news release sent out by NM State Police.

Abraham Alejos was last seen Saturday, April 29, on the 300 block of Rio Grande Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico. He was reportedly traveling northwest from that location.

He is described as 5-foot-4, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing maroon and white shorts, a blue and white striped shirt and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sunland Park Police Department at (575) 589-2225 or call 911.