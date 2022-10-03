Motorcycle crash at Lee Trevino shuts down I-10 in both directions.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the motorcyclist killed Sunday night in East El Paso and released new information on the wreck.

According to EPPD officials, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was eastbound on I-10 when investigators say he suddenly veered left, struck the median barrier and was thrown from the 2017 Harley Davidson he was driving.

Officials say De la Torre came to rest in the Westbound lanes of I-10 when he was then run over by a vehicle traveling in the passing lane.

Police add that vehicle did not stop to render aid.

EPPD officials are now asking anyone with information on this wreck to contact EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation (STI) unit at (915) 212-4080 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of El Paso (915) 566-8477.

This is the city’s 54th traffic fatality this year, compared to 52 fatalities at the same time last year.

