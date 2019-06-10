Police identify man who died while hiking in White Sands

State police have identified the hiker who died at White Sands on Saturday as Peter Rudy Cramer, 70, of Germany.

As KTSM previously reported, park rangers responded to the Alkali Flat Trail at about 4 p.m.

Officials say Saturday’s high temperatures reached 99° as Cramer and his wife were hiking through the park.

According to police, the woman returned to their vehicle due to the heat, but Cramer continued to hike.

When he didn’t return, White Sands rangers were called out to search. They later found him dead on the trail.

Officials say Cramer’s wife was taken to a hospital for suspected dehydration. No updates on her condition were given.

In light of the incident, White Sands rangers recommend following these tips to stay safe while on the trails: