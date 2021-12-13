Police identify 51-year-old woman killed by Los Paisanos bus driver

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified 51-year-old Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Yvette Sheffield of Northeast El Paso as the woman killed when the driver of a Los Paisanos passenger bus plowed into a pickup truck she was a passenger in on US-54 Saturday night.

It happened at 7:35 p.m. on U.S.54 North near the Cassidy exit when police say a 2017 passenger bus driven by Guadalupe Alonso Maciel of Juarez hit the back of a stalled 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck driven by Charles Edward Bullard, 57, of Northeast El Paso.

Investigators believe Maciel was looking down at his cell phone and failed to notice the stalled truck with hazard lights in the second lane of traffic.

Sheffield was killed at the scene, and Bullard was transported to a local hospital, where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Maciel was charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault for his role in the crash. His bond is currently set at $275,000.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.