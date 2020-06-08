Police ID woman killed in Northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police officers have identified the woman who died after a single-vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso on Saturday morning.

Investigators learned 30-year-old Jaqueline Fitts was traveling northbound at the 9900 block of Railroad when she lost control of her vehicle.

The incident happened Saturday, June 6, at approximately 1:40 a.m.

As previously reported, Fitts lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree, suffering fatal injuries. Fitts was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 32nd fatality of the year, compared to 30 this time last year.